Sábado 23 de Octubre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/SANCHEZ

Por
REUTERSOCT 23
22 de Octubre de 2021

Spanish PM Sanchez briefing on volcano latest developments

Start: 23 Oct 2021 11:07 GMT

End: 23 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT

LA PALMA - Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez to hold a news conference on the latest developments on the volcano.

SCHEDULE:

1100GMT - News conference expected

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: SPANISH GOVERNMENT TV POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL / SPANISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

