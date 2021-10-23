ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/

Volcano in Spain's La Palma spews lava

Start: 23 Oct 2021 01:57 GMT

End: 23 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT

LA PALMA - The Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain's La Palma island spews lava. The eruption which began on September 19 has already laid waste to almost 600 hectares of land.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY 'TV CANARIA'

DIGITAL: MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY 'TV CANARIA'

Source: TV CANARIA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com