Viernes 22 de Octubre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/

Por
REUTERS
23 de Octubre de 2021

Volcano in Spain's La Palma spews lava

Start: 23 Oct 2021 01:57 GMT

End: 23 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT

LA PALMA - The Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain's La Palma island spews lava. The eruption which began on September 19 has already laid waste to almost 600 hectares of land.

Reuters

