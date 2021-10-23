ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/ -- LOGOED

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 23 de Octubre de 2021
ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/

REUTERS
23 de Octubre de 2021

Volcano in Spain's La Palma spews lava and ash

Start: 23 Oct 2021 19:33 GMT

End: 28 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT

LA PALMA - The Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain's La Palma island spews lava and ash, with the eruption showing few signs of abating so far after destroying some 2,000 buildings and forcing thousands to leave their homes since it began on September 19.

Reuters

