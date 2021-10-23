ADVISORY HUNGARY-POLITICS/RALLY ORBAN

Pro-Orban rally on 65th anniversary of Hungarian uprising

Start: 23 Oct 2021 11:40 GMT

End: 23 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT

BUDAPEST - Pro-Orban supporters rally in support of the government of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on the 65th anniversary of Hungary's 1956 anti-Soviet uprising. Orban is to deliver a speech to the supporters.

SCHEDULE

1100-1200GMT - pro-Orban rally supporters gathering

1200-1300GMT - pro-Orban march

1350GMT - Orban speech

