ADVISORY HUNGARY-POLITICS/RALLY ORBAN

Pro-Orban rally on 65th anniversary of Hungarian uprising
Start: 23 Oct 2021 11:40 GMT
End: 23 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT
BUDAPEST - Pro-Orban supporters rally in support of the government of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on the 65th anniversary of Hungary's 1956 anti-Soviet uprising. Orban is to deliver a speech to the supporters.
SCHEDULE
1100-1200GMT - pro-Orban rally supporters gathering
1200-1300GMT - pro-Orban march
1350GMT - Orban speech
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Hungary
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com