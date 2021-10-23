COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 23 de Octubre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY HUNGARY-POLITICS/RALLY ORBAN

Por
REUTERSOCT 23
21 de Octubre de 2021

Pro-Orban rally on 65th anniversary of Hungarian uprising

Start: 23 Oct 2021 11:40 GMT

End: 23 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT

BUDAPEST - Pro-Orban supporters rally in support of the government of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on the 65th anniversary of Hungary's 1956 anti-Soviet uprising. Orban is to deliver a speech to the supporters.

SCHEDULE

1100-1200GMT - pro-Orban rally supporters gathering

1200-1300GMT - pro-Orban march

1350GMT - Orban speech

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Hungary

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Richard Sánchez confesó que sus primeros partidos en el Azteca fueron complicados: “Me costó adaptarme al estadio”

Richard Sánchez confesó que sus primeros partidos en el Azteca fueron complicados: “Me costó adaptarme al estadio”

Dos figuras de Los Angeles Lakers protagonizaron una bochornosa pelea en pleno partido de la NBA

Tragedia en el atletismo: asesinaron a tiros al finalista olímpico ecuatoriano Alex Quiñónez

Show de Campazzo en la victoria de Denver Nuggets: ovación, autocaño y una mágica asistencia

El agente inglés que representó a Maradona, lo echaron de Nápoles y reorganizó la Premier League

ENTRETENIMIENTO

La Voz Kids: Eva Ayllón se ‘pelea’ con Joey Montana y protagonizan divertido momento

La Voz Kids: Eva Ayllón se ‘pelea’ con Joey Montana y protagonizan divertido momento

De maestro de inglés a empresario: cómo ha amasado su fortuna Luisito Comunica

Los secretos de Tom Cruise: el padre maltratador al que vio morir, el odio con Brad Pitt y la actriz a la que salvó antes de que fuera decapitada

Cuatro paquetes de cigarrillos y 16 horas de trabajo al día: la pesadilla de Vivien Leigh en “Lo que el viento se llevó”

Cómo fue el día que una fan confundió a Omar Chaparro Con Yordi Rosado

TENDENCIAS

Las 10 playas españolas ideales para disfrutar en el otoño europeo

Las 10 playas españolas ideales para disfrutar en el otoño europeo

Guía práctica para hidratarse en las carreras

Esta extraña casa rodante es solar y puede recorrer 730 km por día

Un nuevo estudio asegura que el COVID-19 sería una infección estacional

Así son los Funko Pop! del Juego del Calamar