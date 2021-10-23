COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 23 de Octubre de 2021
ADVISORY FILM-RUST/SHOOTING

REUTERS
23 de Octubre de 2021

Police guard set where Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer

Start: 23 Oct 2021 16:45 GMT

End: 23 Oct 2021 17:45 GMT

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO, USA - Police guard entrance to the movie set where authorities said Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer fatally shot a cinematographer and wounded a director when he fired a prop gun.

Police on Friday were still investigating the circumstances of the shooting, as Hollywood debated the safety of prop guns.

Reuters

