Viernes 22 de Octubre de 2021
Its all even at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard, after ASSE draw 2-2 with Angers

ASSE failed to secure all three points at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard against Angers

Newsroom Infobae
22 de Octubre de 2021

On Friday, ASSE and Angers were held to a 2-2 draw at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard. Both teams arrived at the match from previous defeats in the league. ASSE were looking forward to meeting again after losing their last game 5-1 to RC Strasburg. Angers lost 2-1 in the last match they played against Paris Saint-Germain. As it stands, ASSE and Angers sit 20th, (5 points) and 4th, (17 points), in the table respectively, after 11 matches.

Le SCO scored first, with a goal from Ismael Traore in the 28th minute, finishing the first half 0-1.

Angers took the lead in the second half, thanks to a goal from Angelo Fulgini at the 56 minute mark. However, Saints weren't lying down and managed to pull back a goal from Wahbi Khazri in the 61st minute. ASSE then scored once more and snatched an equaliser thanks to a goal from Mickael Nade just before the final whistle with a final score of 2-2.

For ASSE, Mickael Nade, Romain Hamouma, Arnaud Nordin, Denis Bouanga and Adil Aouchiche, came on for Harold Moukoudi, Jean-Philippe Krasso, Aimen Moueffek, Yvann Macon and Yvan Neyou. Angers brought on Azzedine Ounahi, Mohamed-Ali Cho, Enzo Ebosse and Mathias Pereira Lage, to replace Batista Mendy, Stephane Bahoken, Pierrick Capelle and Angelo Fulgini.

The referee booked three players from Angers, Sofiane Boufal, Batista Mendy and Thomas Mangani.

ASSE will next play FC Metz away, with Angers facing Nice at home.

