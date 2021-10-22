ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/ -- LOGOED

Volcano in Spain's La Palma spews lava
Start: 21 Oct 2021 22:59 GMT
End: 22 Oct 2021 05:40 GMT
LA PALMA - The Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain's La Palma island spews lava. The eruption which began on September 19 has already laid waste to almost 600 hectares of land.
