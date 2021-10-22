COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 22 de Octubre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ITALY -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

Por
REUTERSOCT 22
21 de Octubre de 2021

Thousands of anti-health pass protesters gather in Trieste

Start: 22 Oct 2021 07:00 GMT

End: 22 Oct 2021 08:00 GMT

THIS EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED BY THE ORGANISERS.

TRIESTE - Protesters against the health pass gather in the centre of the port city of Trieste for another day of demonstrations against the so-called Green Pass a week after it became required for all workers.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Italy

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

