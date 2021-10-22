ADVISORY FILM-RUST/SHOOTING AERIALS

Aerials of 'Rust' film set where Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer
Start: 22 Oct 2021 18:12 GMT
End: 22 Oct 2021 18:15 GMT
SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO - Aerials of the film set of "Rust" where actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while firing a prop gun on Thursday (October 21).
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA.
DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL
Source: NBC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Disasters / Accidents
Audio: MUTE
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com