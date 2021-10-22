COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 22 de Octubre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY FILM-RUST/SHOOTING AERIALS

Por
REUTERSOCT 22
22 de Octubre de 2021

Aerials of 'Rust' film set where Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer

Start: 22 Oct 2021 18:12 GMT

End: 22 Oct 2021 18:15 GMT

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO - Aerials of the film set of "Rust" where actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while firing a prop gun on Thursday (October 21).

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA.

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

