ADVISORY FACEBOOK-HAUGEN/

Facebook "whistleblower" Haugen appears before UK parliament committee

Start: 25 Oct 2021 14:25 GMT

End: 25 Oct 2021 15:25 GMT

LONDON- Frances Haugen, a former product manager on Facebook's civic misinformation team gives evidence to UK parliament committee.

SCHEDULE:

1430GMT - Parliamentary hearing starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: (ACCESS ALL, NEWS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS USE ONLY, CANNOT BE USED FOR LIGHT ENTERTAINMENT OR SATIRICAL PURPOSES, PARTY POLITICAL BROADCAST USAGE MUST BE CLEARED WITH PBU

DIGITAL: (ACCESS ALL, NEWS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS USE ONLY, CANNOT BE USED FOR LIGHT ENTERTAINMENT OR SATIRICAL PURPOSES, PARTY POLITICAL BROADCAST USAGE MUST BE CLEARED WITH PBU

Source: PARLIAMENT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com