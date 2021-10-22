COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 22 de Octubre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/VONDERLEYEN-MICHEL

Por
REUTERSOCT 22
22 de Octubre de 2021

von der Leyen, Michel news conference at end of EU summit

Start: 22 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 22 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel give news conference at end of EU summit

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ENGLISH, FRENCH AND GERMAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Por qué la NBA se equivocó al no incluir a Manu Ginóbili en la lista de los mejores 75 jugadores de la historia

Por qué la NBA se equivocó al no incluir a Manu Ginóbili en la lista de los mejores 75 jugadores de la historia

A 15 años del “The Last Dance” de Schumacher en Ferrari: la épica carrera en su primer retiro de la Fórmula 1

El rol de Wanda Nara en la carrera de Mauro Icardi: los millones que le hizo ganar y los cortocircuitos que provocó

Los Dodgers de Julio Urías ganaron el quinto juego y sobreviven en la serie contra Atlanta

Quiénes fueron los retadores de Kenny Omega por el Megacampeonato de Triple A

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El actor Alec Baldwin disparó un arma de utilería y mató a una mujer mientras grababa una película

El actor Alec Baldwin disparó un arma de utilería y mató a una mujer mientras grababa una película

Inés Gómez Mont mantendría una rivalidad con Galilea Montijo

Cómo fue el trágico momento cuando Alec Baldwin mató a una miembro del equipo de la película “Rust”

Netflix: los mejores estrenos que llegan en noviembre

Series y películas: qué hay para ver este fin de semana

TENDENCIAS

Festival “Carne!”: para fanáticos del asado, las mejores parrillas en un solo lugar

Festival “Carne!”: para fanáticos del asado, las mejores parrillas en un solo lugar

¿Cuál es el secreto en la dieta de Cristiano Ronaldo?

Las vacunas COVID previenen la muerte por la variante Delta en más del 90% de los casos

La mamografía no duele, pero el cáncer de mama sí

Por el cambio climático, aumentaron los problemas de salud de los niños en el mundo