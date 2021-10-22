ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/VONDERLEYEN-MICHEL

von der Leyen, Michel news conference at end of EU summit

Start: 22 Oct 2021 14:17 GMT

End: 22 Oct 2021 15:13 GMT

BRUSSELS - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel give news conference at end of EU summit

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ENGLISH, FRENCH AND GERMAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com