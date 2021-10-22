COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 22 de Octubre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/VONDERLEYEN-MICHEL

Por
REUTERSOCT 22
21 de Octubre de 2021

von der Leyen, Michel news conference at end of EU summit

Start: 22 Oct 2021 14:17 GMT

End: 22 Oct 2021 15:13 GMT

BRUSSELS - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel give news conference at end of EU summit

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ENGLISH, FRENCH AND GERMAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Revolución en el baloncesto: el plan de la NBA para crear una “conferencia europea”

Revolución en el baloncesto: el plan de la NBA para crear una “conferencia europea”

Ronaldinho íntimo: de las fiestas cuando era jugador a su “verdadera” amistad con Messi

Max Verstappen explotó contra la serie que muestra la Fórmula 1 por dentro y tomó una fuerte decisión

Las preguntas más incómodas a Sampaoli: su vínculo con Messi y el daño que hizo Mbappé en el Mundial

Horror en Afganistán: una jugadora de vóley fue decapitada por los talibanes

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Melissa Paredes no se presentó en América Hoy, pero es reemplazada con figura de cartón

Melissa Paredes no se presentó en América Hoy, pero es reemplazada con figura de cartón

Por qué el arma de utilería que usó Alec Bladwin es tan letal como las normales

Brandon Lee: el hijo de Bruce Lee que murió de un disparo mientras grababa una película

Natanael Cano causó polémica al pasearse por la CDMX con aparente arma de fuego

La terrible frase que repetía Alec Baldwin tras disparar y matar a una mujer mientras rodaba su nueva película

TENDENCIAS

Disparada de contagios en Europa: cuál es el Plan B para detener el rebrote de COVID-19

Disparada de contagios en Europa: cuál es el Plan B para detener el rebrote de COVID-19

Estas son las razones por las que hay que usar protector solar todos los días

Festival “Carne!”: para fanáticos del asado, las mejores parrillas en un solo lugar

¿Cuál es el secreto en la dieta de Cristiano Ronaldo?

Las vacunas COVID previenen la muerte por la variante Delta en más del 90% de los casos