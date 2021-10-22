COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 22 de Octubre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/ARRIVALS

Por
REUTERSOCT 22
21 de Octubre de 2021

EU leaders arrive for day 2 of summit in Brussels

Start: 22 Oct 2021 06:17 GMT

End: 22 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - On day 2 of the EU leaders summit the leaders will focus on COVID-19, lessons learned regarding vaccination strategies, and on international solidarity and the need to ensure access to vaccines for all . They will also discuss the EU's Digital Strategy and how to make Europe fit for the digital age, what measures to take to address rising energy prices, and look ahead at the ASEM and Eastern Partnership summits as well as the meetings on climate change (COP26) and biological diversity (COP15).

SCHEDULE:

0600GMT EU Leaders arrive at EU Council

0800GMT Roundtable starts

TIME UNKNOWN News conference by EU Commission, EU Council and EU member states leaders

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION / REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / VARIOUS EUROPEAN LANGUAGES

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

El rol de Wanda Nara en la carrera de Mauro Icardi: los millones que le hizo ganar y los cortocircuitos que provocó

El rol de Wanda Nara en la carrera de Mauro Icardi: los millones que le hizo ganar y los cortocircuitos que provocó

Los Dodgers de Julio Urías ganaron el quinto juego y sobreviven en la serie contra Atlanta

Quiénes fueron los retadores de Kenny Omega por el Megacampeonato de Triple A

Max Verstappen dio detalles sobre su amistad con Checo Pérez

El mensaje encubierto de Gallardo para Boca Juniors tras el gran triunfo de River Plate en Córdoba

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Netflix: los mejores estrenos que llegan en noviembre

Netflix: los mejores estrenos que llegan en noviembre

Series y películas: qué hay para ver este fin de semana

Rebecca Ferguson y el desafío de Dune: claustrofobia, intensidad física y la satisfacción del deber cumplido

El actor Alec Baldwin disparó un arma de utilería y mató a una mujer mientras grababa una película

De su voz a los secretos de su carrera : Adele y sus íntimas confesiones para Vogue

TENDENCIAS

¿Cuál es el secreto en la dieta de Cristiano Ronaldo?

¿Cuál es el secreto en la dieta de Cristiano Ronaldo?

Las vacunas COVID previenen la muerte por la variante Delta en más del 90% de los casos

La mamografía no duele, pero el cáncer de mama sí

COVID-19: el nivel de una proteína podría predecir quién sufrirá un cuadro grave

Por el cambio climático, aumentaron los problemas de salud de los niños en el mundo