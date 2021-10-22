ADVISORY CLIMATE-CHANGE/UN

WMO report on CO2 and greenhouse gas concentrations
GENEVA - World Meteorological Organization issues Greenhouse Gas Bulletin a week ahead of opening of the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties in Glasgow. Annual report by WMO on atmospheric concentrations of carbon dioxide and other major greenhouse gases. Brieifng by Petteri Taalas, WMO Secretary-General, and Oksana Tarasova, WMO Chief of Atmospheric and Environment Research Division.
