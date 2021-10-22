COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 22 de Octubre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY CLIMATE-CHANGE/UN

Por
REUTERSOCT 22
22 de Octubre de 2021

WMO report on CO2 and greenhouse gas concentrations

Start: 25 Oct 2021 08:55 GMT

End: 25 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT

GENEVA - World Meteorological Organization issues Greenhouse Gas Bulletin a week ahead of opening of the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties in Glasgow. Annual report by WMO on atmospheric concentrations of carbon dioxide and other major greenhouse gases. Brieifng by Petteri Taalas, WMO Secretary-General, and Oksana Tarasova, WMO Chief of Atmospheric and Environment Research Division.

SCHEDULE

0900GMT Virtual news conference expected to start

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Revolución en el baloncesto: el plan de la NBA para crear una “conferencia europea”

Revolución en el baloncesto: el plan de la NBA para crear una “conferencia europea”

Ronaldinho íntimo: de las fiestas cuando era jugador a su “verdadera” amistad con Messi

Max Verstappen explotó contra la serie que muestra la Fórmula 1 por dentro y tomó una fuerte decisión

Las preguntas más incómodas a Sampaoli: su vínculo con Messi y el daño que hizo Mbappé en el Mundial

Horror en Afganistán: una jugadora de vóley fue decapitada por los talibanes

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El romántico festejo de Juanpa Zurita y Macarena Achaga en un viñedo con música de Luis Miguel

El romántico festejo de Juanpa Zurita y Macarena Achaga en un viñedo con música de Luis Miguel

Melissa Paredes y Anthony Aranda volverán a Reinas del Show pese a escándalo, según Santi Lesmes

El Tri festejará sus 53 años de trayectoria con un concierto en la Ciudad de México

Habló Alec Baldwin tras el terrible accidente en que murió Halyna Hutchins: “Mi corazón está roto”

Christian Nodal sorprendió con tierna serenata para su suegra Belinda Schüll

TENDENCIAS

Comer champiñones podría ayudar a reducir el riesgo de depresión

Comer champiñones podría ayudar a reducir el riesgo de depresión

Disparada de contagios en Europa: cuál es el Plan B para detener el rebrote de COVID-19

Estas son las razones por las que hay que usar protector solar todos los días

Festival “Carne!”: para fanáticos del asado, las mejores parrillas en un solo lugar

¿Cuál es el secreto en la dieta de Cristiano Ronaldo?