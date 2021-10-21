ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/ -- LOGOED

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 20 de Octubre de 2021
ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/

REUTERS
21 de Octubre de 2021

Volcano in Spain's La Palma spews lava

Start: 21 Oct 2021 02:00 GMT

End: 21 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT

LA PALMA - The Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain's La Palma island spews lava. The eruption which began on Septermber 19 has already laid waste to almost 600 hectares of land.

