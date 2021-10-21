ADVISORY HUNGARY-ANNIVERSARY/RALLIES -- POSSIBLE ONLY

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY HUNGARY-ANNIVERSARY/RALLIES

REUTERS
Opposing rallies on 65th anniversary of Hungarian uprising

Start: 23 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 23 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT

BUDAPEST - Large rallies supporting the government of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the opposition are expected to take place in Budapest on the 65th anniversary of Hungary's 1956 uprising against the communist authorities and the Soviet Union.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Hungary

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

