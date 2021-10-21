COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 21 de Octubre de 2021
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ITALY -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

REUTERSOCT 21
21 de Octubre de 2021

Thousands of anti-health pass protesters gather in Trieste

Start: 22 Oct 2021 07:00 GMT

End: 22 Oct 2021 08:00 GMT

TRIESTE - Protesters against the health pass gather in the centre of the port city of Trieste for another day of demonstrations against the so-called Green Pass a week after it became required for all workers.

Reuters

"Estamos cerrando fuerte": los Tigres de Miguel Herrera golean y suben al tercer puesto del torneo mexicano

Melissa Paredes: Papá de Rodrigo Cuba nunca quiso que su hijo se case con ella por esta razón

La contaminación del aire puede aumentar el riesgo de enfermedades cardíacas

