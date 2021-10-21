COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 21 de Octubre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/ARRIVALS

Por
REUTERSOCT 21
21 de Octubre de 2021

EU leaders arrive for day 2 of summit in Brussels

Start: 22 Oct 2021 05:45 GMT

End: 22 Oct 2021 08:15 GMT

BRUSSELS - On day 2 of the EU leaders summit the leaders will focus on COVID-19, lessons learned regarding vaccination strategies, and on international solidarity and the need to ensure access to vaccines for all . They will also discuss the EU's Digital Strategy and how to make Europe fit for the digital age, what measures to take to address rising energy prices, and look ahead at the ASEM and Eastern Partnership summits as well as the meetings on climate change (COP26) and biological diversity (COP15).

SCHEDULE:

0600GMT EU Leaders arrive at EU Council

0800GMT Roundtable starts

TIME UNKNOWN News conference by EU Commission, EU Council and EU member states leaders

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION / REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / VARIOUS EUROPEAN LANGUAGES

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Manu Ginóbili, íntimo: por qué aceptó el rol en San Antonio y sus nuevos deportes favoritos

Manu Ginóbili, íntimo: por qué aceptó el rol en San Antonio y sus nuevos deportes favoritos

El incómodo momento que vivió Ansu Fati en Barcelona por una pregunta sobre Messi

La furia de la corte con Benzema y la acusación de una frase “mafiosa” en el chantaje a Valbuena

Javier Pastore sorprendió con su nueva profesión: se sumó a la actividad de otras figuras del fútbol

Fernando Gago dirigió su primera práctica en Racing con el Pocho Insúa como ayudante

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Martín Urieta recordó su último encuentro con Vicente Fernández

Martín Urieta recordó su último encuentro con Vicente Fernández

Melissa Paredes rompe en llanto y amenaza con demandar a Rodrigo Cuba: “Él sabía toda la verdad”

Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo habló sobre la enfermedad que padece: “Me faltan dos pedazos de pulmón”

Rebeca Escribens sobre Melissa Paredes y Gato Cuba: “Aparentemente eran una pareja feliz”

Yalitza Aparicio modeló increíbles piezas de joyería como embajadora de prestigiosa marca

TENDENCIAS

Dinosaurios de la Patagonia: los últimos tres hallazgos que cambian lo que se sabía hasta hoy

Dinosaurios de la Patagonia: los últimos tres hallazgos que cambian lo que se sabía hasta hoy

Argentina fue distinguida por World Travel Awards como Destino líder de América del Sur

COVID-19: la Ciudad de Buenos Aires abrió el empadronamiento para la vacunación de niños de 3 a 11 años sanos

Cuál es el impacto de la combinación de vacunas y los refuerzos aprobados por la FDA

¿Hace mal comer dulce de leche?