ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/ARRIVALS

EU leaders arrive for day 2 of summit in Brussels
Start: 22 Oct 2021 05:45 GMT
End: 22 Oct 2021 08:15 GMT
BRUSSELS - On day 2 of the EU leaders summit the leaders will focus on COVID-19, lessons learned regarding vaccination strategies, and on international solidarity and the need to ensure access to vaccines for all . They will also discuss the EU's Digital Strategy and how to make Europe fit for the digital age, what measures to take to address rising energy prices, and look ahead at the ASEM and Eastern Partnership summits as well as the meetings on climate change (COP26) and biological diversity (COP15).
SCHEDULE:
0600GMT EU Leaders arrive at EU Council
0800GMT Roundtable starts
TIME UNKNOWN News conference by EU Commission, EU Council and EU member states leaders
