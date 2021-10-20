ADVISORY USA-CRIME/MISSING FBI

FBI gives presser after human remains found in Florida - MSNBC
Start: 20 Oct 2021 20:25 GMT
End: 20 Oct 2021 20:35 GMT
NORTH PORT, FLORIDA, USA - FBI gives newser after a county medical examiner was called to investigate human remains found Wednesday at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park. Authorities were searching for Brian Laundrie, the fiance of Gabby Petito, a young woman who vanished on a road trip with Laundrie, MSNBC reported
