Miércoles 20 de Octubre de 2021
ADVISORY USA-CRIME/MISSING FBI

REUTERSOCT 20
FBI gives presser after human remains found in Florida - MSNBC

Start: 20 Oct 2021 20:25 GMT

End: 20 Oct 2021 20:35 GMT

NORTH PORT, FLORIDA, USA - FBI gives newser after a county medical examiner was called to investigate human remains found Wednesday at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park. Authorities were searching for Brian Laundrie, the fiance of Gabby Petito, a young woman who vanished on a road trip with Laundrie, MSNBC reported

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA. NO USE DIGITAL.

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL.

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

