COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 20 de Octubre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY POSSIBLE ONLY--AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/RUSSIA-NEWSER

Por
REUTERSOCT 20
20 de Octubre de 2021

Newser after international talks on Afghanistan

Start: 20 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 20 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT

MOSCOW - Further comments from participants in international talks on Afghanistan after their meeting. Taliban delegation accepted an invitation to take part in the talks.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / RUSSIAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

“Ojalá pueda subir al podio otra vez en Austin”: Checo Pérez quiere ganar el GP de EEUU

“Ojalá pueda subir al podio otra vez en Austin”: Checo Pérez quiere ganar el GP de EEUU

Santiago solari aseguró el lugar del América tras ganar 2-1 a Santos: “es muy competitivo el torneo”

Con Agüero disponible, Barcelona jugará obligado a ganar en Champions: hora, TV y formaciones

La historia de Gavi, la joya del Barcelona de apenas 17 años que en ocho meses pasó de la Segunda B a la selección española

Leandro Bolmaro, a horas de su estreno en la NBA: el espejo de Ginóbili y a qué estrellas desea enfrentar

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Quiero amplificar la voz de las mujeres”: YosStop creó nueva cuenta para compartir reflexiones desde la cárcel

“Quiero amplificar la voz de las mujeres”: YosStop creó nueva cuenta para compartir reflexiones desde la cárcel

Las impactantes historias de Alberto Peláez como corresponsal de guerra

Cuáles son los jugosos emprendimientos de Paulina Pretelini, hija de Enrique Peña Nieto

Los mejores memes que dejó la participación de Bárbara de Regil en LMD4

El día que Salma Hayek sospechó de infidelidad por una clase de idiomas

TENDENCIAS

La demencia se puede detectar hasta 30 años antes de que aparezca y hay acciones concretas para prevenirla

La demencia se puede detectar hasta 30 años antes de que aparezca y hay acciones concretas para prevenirla

Día Mundial de la Osteoporosis: advierten que es muy alto el subdiagnóstico en los pacientes que sufren fracturas

Si es amor pasional, ¿la relación no dura?

Ostende: playas con aires europeos para disfrutar en familia

Karol G, la artista que busca empoderar las ideas: “Amo inspirar a las personas, aunque también me asusta”