ADVISORY FLASH--3147-SYRIA-SECURITY/

Roadside bomb attack kills 13 Syrian military personnel

Start: 20 Oct 2021 06:31 GMT

End: 20 Oct 2021 06:31 GMT

DAMASCUS - At least 13 Syrian military personnel were killed in a roadside bomb attack, as their bus crossed a bridge in central Damascus during early morning rush hour, state television reported.

