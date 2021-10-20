ADVISORY FLASH--3108-SYRIA-SECURITY/

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 20 de Octubre de 2021
REUTERSOCT 20
20 de Octubre de 2021

Roadside bomb attack kills 13 Syrian military personnel in Damascus - state TV

DAMASCUS - At least 13 Syrian military personnel were killed in a roadside bomb attack, as their bus crossed a bridge in central Damascus during early morning rush hour, state television reported.

