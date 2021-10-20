COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 20 de Octubre de 2021
ADVISORY EU-SAKHAROV/PRIZE-WINNER

REUTERS
20 de Octubre de 2021

EU parliament to award human rights prize to Navalny

Start: 20 Oct 2021 13:05 GMT

End: 20 Oct 2021 14:05 GMT

BRUSSELS - The European Parliament is expected to announce that Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has won its Sakharov human rights prize.

SCHEDULE:

1300GMT - Sakharov human rights prize is announced

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

