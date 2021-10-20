ADVISORY EU-SAKHAROV/PRIZE-WINNER

EU parliament to award human rights prize to Navalny

BRUSSELS - The European Parliament is expected to announce that Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has won its Sakharov human rights prize.

