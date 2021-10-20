ADVISORY EU-SAKHAROV/PRIZE-WINNER

EU parliament to award human rights prize to Navalny
Start: 20 Oct 2021 13:05 GMT
End: 20 Oct 2021 14:05 GMT
BRUSSELS - The European Parliament is expected to announce that Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has won its Sakharov human rights prize.
SCHEDULE:
1300GMT - Sakharov human rights prize is announced
Location: Belgium
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
