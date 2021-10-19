COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 19 de Octubre de 2021
ADVISORY UKRAINE-USA/DEFENCE

U.S. Defense Sec. Austin newser with Ukrainian Def Min. Taran

Start: 19 Oct 2021 09:38 GMT

End: 19 Oct 2021 10:30 GMT

KYIV - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Ukrainian Defence Minister Andriy Taran give a joint news conference in Kyiv.

SCHEDULE:

0945GMT - joint news conference by Austin and Taran starts

