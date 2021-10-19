COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 19 de Octubre de 2021
ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/ -- LOGOED

REUTERSOCT 19
19 de Octubre de 2021

Volcano in Spain's La Palma spews lava

LA PALMA - The Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain's La Palma island spews lava. The eruption which began on Septermber 19 has already laid waste to almost 600 hectares of land. On Thursday (October 14) around 300 people living between the towns of Tazacorte and La Laguna fled their homes as molten lava threatened to engulf the area.

