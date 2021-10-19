COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 19 de Octubre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY POLAND-EU/

Por
REUTERSOCT 19
19 de Octubre de 2021

EU Commission and Council debate rule of law crisis in Poland

Start: 19 Oct 2021 11:10 GMT

End: 19 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT

STRASBOURG - The European Commission and Council and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki make statements at the beginning and end of a debate on the rule of law crisis in Poland.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Con Lionel Messi y Mauro Icardi entre los convocados, el PSG recibe al Leipzig por Champions League: hora, TV y formaciones

Con Lionel Messi y Mauro Icardi entre los convocados, el PSG recibe al Leipzig por Champions League: hora, TV y formaciones

Otro capítulo del conflicto Cristiano-Solskjaer: qué técnico pidió el portugués para el Manchester United

Con Atlético Madrid ante Liverpool, se disputa otra electrizante jornada de la Champions League: hora, TV y formaciones

La transformación de Gary Lineker: de gran goleador y rival de Maradona a presentador irónico de TV

La temporada N° 75 de la NBA tendrá tres argentinos: cuál será el escenario para Campazzo, Bolmaro y Deck

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Andrea Meza, Miss Universo mexicana, se quedó varada en Sudáfrica

Andrea Meza, Miss Universo mexicana, se quedó varada en Sudáfrica

Los escándalos más impactantes de Inés Gómez Mont en televisión

Comunidad LGBT recordó con ironía las razones por las que Yuri no se considera homofóbica

De la fama mundial a la desaparición pública y el ostracismo: Cameron Diaz, a siete años de su última película

Dean Martin y Jerry Lewis: la historia de cómo el dúo más popular se separó en su momento de gloria

TENDENCIAS

¿Qué es la dermatitis atópica?

¿Qué es la dermatitis atópica?

La carrera del molnupiravir por convertirse en el primer antiviral oral para tratar el COVID-19

Una dieta sana genera un “efecto protector” contra los tumores

Cáncer de mama antes de los 40 años: aumentaron los casos y se detecta en estadios más avanzados

La ciudad de Nueva York sufre un brote de una rara enfermedad relacionada con ratas