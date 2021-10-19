COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 19 de Octubre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2022/PROTESTS

Por
REUTERSOCT 19
18 de Octubre de 2021

Greek activists campaign to boycott Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Start: 19 Oct 2021 05:00 GMT

End: 19 Oct 2021 06:00 GMT

ATHENS -Human rights activists hold news conference as part of a campaign for a boycott of the Beijing 2022 Olympics, organized by Students

For a Free Tibet, ahead of the flame handover from Athens to Beijing

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Greece

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

La transformación de Gary Lineker: de gran goleador y rival de Maradona a presentador irónico de TV

La transformación de Gary Lineker: de gran goleador y rival de Maradona a presentador irónico de TV

La temporada N° 75 de la NBA tendrá tres argentinos: cuál será el escenario para Campazzo, Bolmaro y Deck

Dardo contra Villa, “Bianchi papá, Gallardo hijo” y los detalles del diálogo entre Riquelme y Cavani: 14 frases del Patrón Bermúdez

Los tres motivos por los que Chucky Lozano perdió la titularidad con el Napoli

Christian Horner alabó al ingeniero de Max Verstappen y olvidó al de Checo Pérez

ENTRETENIMIENTO

De la fama mundial a la desaparición pública y el ostracismo: Cameron Diaz, a siete años de su última película

De la fama mundial a la desaparición pública y el ostracismo: Cameron Diaz, a siete años de su última película

Dean Martin y Jerry Lewis: la historia de cómo el dúo más popular se separó en su momento de gloria

Los 8 mejores momentos del DC Fandome

Evaluna Montaner habla de su embarazo: “Mi papá al comienzo estaba en shock”

Karla Díaz reveló que a causa de Belinda no pudo hacer carrera como solista

TENDENCIAS

¿Qué es la dermatitis atópica?

¿Qué es la dermatitis atópica?

La carrera del molnupiravir por convertirse en el primer antiviral oral para tratar el COVID-19

Una dieta sana genera un “efecto protector” contra los tumores

Cáncer de mama antes de los 40 años: aumentaron los casos y se detecta en estadios más avanzados

La ciudad de Nueva York sufre un brote de una rara enfermedad relacionada con ratas