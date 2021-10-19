ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO

WHO briefing on building health systems during COVID-19 pandemic

Start: 19 Oct 2021 09:55 GMT

End: 19 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT

PRIORITY GIVEN TO OTHER NEWS EVENTS.

GENEVA - Launch of a new World Health Organization position paper on building health systems resilience for universal health coverage and health security during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. The new WHO paper highlights the critical need to ensure that health is positioned at the heart of discussions about post-pandemic socioeconomic recovery and transformation. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, Zsuzsanna Jakab, WHO Deputy Director-General, Mike Ryan, Executive Director, WHO Health Emergencies Programme, Suraya Dalil, Director of WHO Special Programme on Primary Health Care and Stella Chungong, Director of Health Security Preparedness, WHO Health Emergencies Programme to brief media.

SCHEDULE

1000GMT - Briefing starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com