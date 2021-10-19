COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 19 de Octubre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY ECUADOR-USA/BLINKEN --UPDATED START TIME--

Por
REUTERSOCT 19
19 de Octubre de 2021

Blinken, Ecuador's FM hold news conference in Ecuador

Start: 19 Oct 2021 20:15 GMT

End: 19 Oct 2021 21:15 GMT

QUITO, ECUADOR - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ecuador's Foreign Minister Mauricio Montalvo hold a news conference.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/Original

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Querétaro vs Monterrey: cuándo y dónde ver el partido de la jornada 14 en Liga MX

Querétaro vs Monterrey: cuándo y dónde ver el partido de la jornada 14 en Liga MX

Edin Dzeko le anotó golazo a Sheriff de Gustavo Dulanto por Champions League

Así fue el emotivo reencuentro entre Ronaldinho y Messi en la previa del partido del PSG

Los millonaria cifra que deberá pagarle el Corinthians a Mauro Boselli

Jefferson Farfán: el insólito premio que le pidieron sus compañeros de Alianza Lima si ganan la final

ENTRETENIMIENTO

De qué se trata Noche de Fuego, la película de México que busca nominación al Óscar

De qué se trata Noche de Fuego, la película de México que busca nominación al Óscar

Eric del Castillo reaccionó a las polémicas declaraciones de Niurka Marcos sobre Kate del Castillo

Kanye West cambió oficialmente su nombre: ahora se llama Ye

Verónica Toussaint, Angélica María, Patricia Reyes Spíndola, mexicanas que se han enfrentado el cáncer de mama

Paula Arias revela que Reinaldo Dos Santos la afanaba y por eso quiere “salar” su relación con Eduardo Rabanal

TENDENCIAS

Canon es demandado por exigir que sus impresoras tengan tinta para poder escanear

Canon es demandado por exigir que sus impresoras tengan tinta para poder escanear

En vivo: comenzó el 2° Simposio Internacional de INECO, enfocado en el aporte de las neurociencias al bienestar individual y social

Project Chaos, el auto de 3.000 caballos de fuerza construido con impresoras 3D

Un planeta lejano brinda pistas de cómo puede terminar la vida en la Tierra

Twitch aseguró que contraseñas y credenciales de inicio de sesión de no se filtraron en ciberataque