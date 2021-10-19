ADVISORY ECUADOR-USA/BLINKEN --UPDATED START TIME

Blinken, Ecuador's FM hold news conference in Ecuador
Start: 19 Oct 2021 20:15 GMT
End: 19 Oct 2021 21:15 GMT
QUITO, ECUADOR - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ecuador's Foreign Minister Mauricio Montalvo hold a news conference.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: Natural/Original
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com