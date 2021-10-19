ADVISORY ECUADOR-USA/BLINKEN --UPDATED START TIME

Blinken, Ecuador's FM hold news conference in Ecuador

Start: 19 Oct 2021 20:15 GMT

End: 19 Oct 2021 21:15 GMT

QUITO, ECUADOR - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ecuador's Foreign Minister Mauricio Montalvo hold a news conference.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/Original

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com