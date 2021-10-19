COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY BRAZIL-COLOMBIA/--DELAYED--

Por
REUTERSOCT 19
19 de Octubre de 2021

Colombian president Duque meets Brazilian counterpart Bolsonaro

Start: 19 Oct 2021 15:36 GMT

End: 19 Oct 2021 15:45 GMT

BRASILIA, BRAZIL – Colombia’s President Ivan Duque meets his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro at the Planalto Palace.

SCHEDULE:

TIME TBC GMT - Event begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: BRAZIL GOVERNMENT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Brazil

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH PORTUGUESE AND SPANISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

