ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/BRITAIN

LONDON- Former Commander of the U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan, General David Petraeus is among witnesses to give evidence of a UK parliamentary committee on UK government policy in Afghanistan.

SPEAKERS:

General David Petraeus (ret.), Commander of US and NATO forces in Afghanistan (2010-11)

Laurel Miller, Deputy/Acting Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan (2013-2017) US State Department;

Professor Michael Semple, Deputy to the EU Special Representative for Afghanistan (2004-08)

Shaharzad Akbar, Chairperson, Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission

Shukria Barakzai, Former Afghan MP and Ambassador to Norway

