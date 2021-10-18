COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 18 de Octubre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2022/PROTESTS

Por
REUTERSOCT 18
18 de Octubre de 2021

Greek activists campaign to boycott Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Start: 19 Oct 2021 04:50 GMT

End: 19 Oct 2021 06:00 GMT

ATHENS -Human rights activists hold news conference as part of a campaign for a boycott of the Beijing 2022 Olympics, organized by Students

For a Free Tibet, ahead of the flame handover from Athens to Beijing

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Greece

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

