ADVISORY NORTH KOREA-USA/

Lunes 18 de Octubre de 2021
REUTERSOCT 18
18 de Octubre de 2021

U.S., South Korea diplomats discuss North Korea relations

Start: 18 Oct 2021 21:50 GMT

End: 18 Oct 2021 22:11 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. Special Representative for the DPRK Sung Kim and Republic of Korea (ROK) Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk will provide brief remarks after their meeting.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/Original

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

