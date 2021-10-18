ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO

WHO briefing on building health systems during COVID-19 pandemic
Start: 19 Oct 2021 09:55 GMT
End: 19 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT
GENEVA - Launch of a new World Health Organization position paper on building health systems resilience for universal health coverage and health security during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. The new WHO paper highlights the critical need to ensure that health is positioned at the heart of discussions about post-pandemic socioeconomic recovery and transformation. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, Zsuzsanna Jakab, WHO Deputy Director-General, Mike Ryan, Executive Director, WHO Health Emergencies Programme, Suraya Dalil, Director of WHO Special Programme on Primary Health Care and Stella Chungong, Director of Health Security Preparedness, WHO Health Emergencies Programme to brief media.
SCHEDULE
1000GMT - Briefing starts
