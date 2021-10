EU Von der Leyen expected to make vaccine announcement

Start: 18 Oct 2021 09:04 GMT

End: 18 Oct 2021 09:06 GMT

BRUSSELS - EU Commission president von der Leyen expected to announce the EU has exported 1 billion COVID-19 vaccines since December 2020.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com