COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 18 de Octubre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY HAITI-KIDNAPPING/MISSIONARIES-STATE DEPARTMENT

Por
REUTERSOCT 18
18 de Octubre de 2021

State Department spokesperson Ned Price holds briefing

Start: 18 Oct 2021 17:57 GMT

End: 18 Oct 2021 18:57 GMT

WASHINGTON, DC, USA - State Department spokesperson Ned Price holds an on-camera briefing. Monitoring for remarks on American Christian missionaries who have been kidnapped in Haiti.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: STATE TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

A qué hora juegan Inter vs Sheriff EN VIVO por Champions League

A qué hora juegan Inter vs Sheriff EN VIVO por Champions League

El PSG confirmó la lesión de Leandro Paredes: qué partidos se perdería con la selección argentina

A qué hora juegan Universitario vs Binacional HOY EN VIVO por Liga 1

Gianni Infantino: “Sería fantástico organizar un Mundial en Sudamérica”

Los comienzos de Ibai Llanos: salió a la luz un video de sus primeros relatos y causó furor en las redes sociales

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Periodista acusó de robo a Aracely Arámbula tras fuerte encontronazo en Los Ángeles

Periodista acusó de robo a Aracely Arámbula tras fuerte encontronazo en Los Ángeles

Todos los detalles sobre el compromiso de Kourtney Kardashian y Travis Barker

Rafael Amaya habló sobre su regreso a las pantallas dos años después de “El Señor de los Cielos”

Gisela Valcárcel asegura que Reinas del Show fue en vivo, pero es descubierta paseando por Barcelona

El juego del calamar dispara 7.800% las ventas de un calzado clásico

TENDENCIAS

Piratas informáticos chinos lograron hackear el sistema operativo del nuevo iPhone 13 Pro

Piratas informáticos chinos lograron hackear el sistema operativo del nuevo iPhone 13 Pro

El auto que tiene la tecnología del F1 de Hamilton y podrá andar por las calles con más de 1000 caballos de fuerza

“Manos de mujer”, la original campaña de prevención y concientización contra el cáncer de mama

Hoy Apple Event: dónde verlo, hora y qué se presentará

Sarah Gilbert, la creadora de una vacuna contra el COVID-19, apunta ahora a combatir otras 12 enfermedades