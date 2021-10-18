COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 18 de Octubre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY GEORGIA-US/DEFENCE SECRETARY

Por
REUTERSOCT 18
18 de Octubre de 2021

U.S. Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin visits Georgia

Start: 18 Oct 2021 09:52 GMT

End: 18 Oct 2021 10:28 GMT

TIBLISI, GEORGIA - U.S. Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin gives a news conference in Tbilisi during the visit to Georgia as part of his tour ahead of the NATO Defence Ministerial meeting in Brussels.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA.

DIGITAL: NO USE USA. NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Georgia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Las anécdotas de un futbolista argentino en Islas Feroe: “Pensé que quedaban en el Caribe y estoy jugando con osos polares”

Las anécdotas de un futbolista argentino en Islas Feroe: “Pensé que quedaban en el Caribe y estoy jugando con osos polares”

Se fue a París para acompañar a su novia bailarina e inauguró el restaurant argentino que reúne a las estrellas del fútbol: de Mbappé a Di María y Zlatan

Quién es Facundo Lugones, el joven argentino que entrena a Cameron Norrie, la nueva sensación del circuito de tenis

Gran elogio para Julián Álvarez, el panorama de los lesionados y la “final” contra Talleres: 10 frases de Marcelo Gallardo

Estallaron los memes por el brillante partido de Julián Álvarez en River Plate-San Lorenzo: la envidia de Cristiano y candidato a Balón de Oro

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Antonio Banderas habló sobre la decisión de su hija Stella de quitarse el apellido de su madre Melanie Griffith

Antonio Banderas habló sobre la decisión de su hija Stella de quitarse el apellido de su madre Melanie Griffith

Abatido y triste, así reaccionó Sebastián Zurita ante su más reciente pérdida

Will Ferrell: el chico que decidió escapar del aburrimiento y se convirtió en estrella mundial

Polo Morín y su gran momento en “Coyote Hills” y “La Más Draga”

Al interior de “¿Quién es la máscara?”: Así se crearon los llamativos personajes del reality show

TENDENCIAS

Cuáles son los riesgos en las embarazadas con COVID-19 que presentan síntomas

Cuáles son los riesgos en las embarazadas con COVID-19 que presentan síntomas

Los alimentos más saludables que se pueden comer, según un novedoso método de ranking científico

Un implante cerebral que elimina los pensamientos negativos para tratar la depresión genera controversia en la comunidad científica

El misterio del tacto: por qué algunas partes del cuerpo son tan sensibles

Encontraron 2.000 sustancias químicas desconocidas en los cigarrillos electrónicos