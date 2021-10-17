Victory beyond reach for Brest, as they only manage a 1-1 draw with Reims

On Sunday, Brest and Reims were held to a 1-1 draw at the Stade Francis-Le Blé. Both teams arrived at the match from previous defeats in the league. Brest were looking to get back their winning ways, following a previous defeat to Nice. Reims lost 2-0 in the last match they played against RC Lens. As things stand, Brest are in 19th place, with 5 points from 10 matches, while Reims sit in 14th, with 11 points from 10.

Reims started strongly in the first half, thanks to a goal from Wout Faes, 12 minutes in, ending the first half 0-1.

Brest took the lead in the second half, with Franck Honorat finding the net at the 74 minute mark. The game ended wih a 1-1 draw.

For Brest, Haris Belkebla, Irvin Cardona, Rafiki Said, Youssouph Badji and Jere Uronen, came on for Hianga'a Mbock, Jeremy Le Douaron, Romain Faivre, Steve Mounie and Jean-Kevin Duverne. Reims brought on Fode Doucoure, N'Dri Philippe Koffi, Mitchell Van Bergen, Sambou Sissoko and Valon Berisha, to replace Dion Lopy, El Bilal Toure, Nathanael Mbuku, Alexis Flips and Ilan Kebbal.

There were bookings for Hianga'a Mbock, Romain Faivre and Gautier Larsonneur from Brest. For Reims, El Bilal Toure, Andrew Gravillon, N'Dri Philippe Koffi and Mitchell Van Bergen saw yellow.

Brest will next play Lille away, with Reims facing Troyes at home.