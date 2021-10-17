COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Victory beyond reach for Bordeaux, as they only manage a 1-1 draw with Nantes

Bordeaux failed to secure all three points at home against Nantes

Por
Newsroom Infobae
17 de Octubre de 2021

Bordeaux were held to 1-1 draw by Nantes down on Sunday at the Matmut Atlantique Stadiums. Bordeaux were looking to get back their winning ways, following a previous defeat to AS Mónaco. Nantes were able to continue their winning streak after a 2-0 win against Troyes in their last match. At the moment, Bordeaux and Nantes currently occupy 17th and 9th spots in the table, with 8 points and 14 points respectively after 10 matches.

Following a goalless first half, Les Girondins fought back the second half, thanks to Hwang Ui-Jo giving Bordeaux the lead, 62 minutes in. In the end though, their lead was short lived, as Pedro Chirivella equalised for Nantes at the 75 minute mark and seeing the game end 1-1.

For Bordeaux, Alberth Elis, Fransergio, Mbaye Niang, Timothee Pembele and Samuel Kalu, came on for Sekou Mara, Yacine Adli, Hwang Ui-Jo, Abdel Jalil and Javairo Dilrosun. Nantes brought on Kalifa Coulibaly, Sebastien Corchia, Samuel Moutoussamy, Roli Pereira De Sa and Marcus Coco, to replace Osman Bukari, Fabio, Wylan Cyprien, Ludovic Blas and Moses Simon.

There were bookings for Otavio and Laurent Koscielny from Bordeaux, and Fabio, Nicolas Pallois and Samuel Moutoussamy, for Nantes.

Bordeaux will next play FC Lorient away, with Nantes facing Clermont Foot at home.

