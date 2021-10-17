COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 17 de Octubre de 2021
the Stade de La Meinau stunned as RC Strasburg put 5 past Saint-Étienne

Julien Stephan's squad gets all three points against Saint-Étienne at the Stade de La Meinau

Por
Newsroom Infobae
17 de Octubre de 2021

RC Strasburg stunt Saint-Étienne 5-1 on Sunday at the Stade de La Meinau. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. RCSA arrived with the intention of increasing their league score after a 1-1 draw against Montpellier. ASSE secured a point against Lyon in their previous match. As the table looks today, RCSA are in 8th place on the table and has 14 points while ASSE sit in 20th with 4 points after 10 matches.

It was an impressive opening from The Racers, with Maxime Le Marchand opening the rout in the 26th minute. RCSA looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Zaydou Youssouf in the 38th minute to establish a 2-0. However, ASSE secured the points emphatically, with a penalty goal from Wahbi Khazri just before half-time, finishing the first half 2-1.

RCSA continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Kevin Gameiro finding the net in the 69th minute. The momentum was now with The Racers, who then scored again through a goal from Ludovic Ajorque at the 73 minute mark to establish a 4-1. RCSA then scored again and increased their lead thanks to a goal from Habib Diallo just before the final whistle with a final score of 5-1.

For RCSA, Sanjin Prcic, Jeanricner Bellegarde, Nordin Kandil, Habib Diallo and Diarra Mouhamadou, came on for Dimitri Lienard, Jean-Eudes Aholou, Kevin Gameiro, Ludovic Ajorque and Ibrahima Sissoko. ASSE brought on Stefan Bajic, Lucas Gourna-Douath, Romain Hamouma, Adil Aouchiche, Jean-Philippe Krasso and Dieye El Hadji, to replace Etienne Green, Arnaud Nordin, Wahbi Khazri, Ryad Boudebouz, Yvan Neyou and Kolo.

The referee booked Frederic Guilbert, Maxime Le Marchand and Anthony Caci from RCSA. ASSE had the worst of it though, with Harold Moukoudi and Lucas Gourna-Douath seeing yellow, and Zaydou Youssouf then sent off with a red.

RCSA will next travel to Rennes, while ASSE will face Angers SCO at home.

