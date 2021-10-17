COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Rennes cruise past Metz, scoring 3 without reply at the Stade Saint Symphorien

Frederic Antonetti left to ponder what could have been, after Rennes take all 3 points

Por
Newsroom Infobae
17 de Octubre de 2021

Rennes beat FC Metz with a thumping 3-0 victory on Sunday at the Stade Saint Symphorien. Metz were looking forward to meeting again after losing their last game 3-2 to Angers SCO. Rennes, on the other hand, were coming from a 2-0 win against Paris Saint-Germain. After today's result, Metz are in 18th place, with 6 points from 10 matches, while Rennes sit in 6th, with 15 points from 10.

Rennes started the game well, with Gaetan Laborde opening the rout at the 24 minute mark. The Rennais looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Kamal-Deen Sulemana, 37 minutes in to establish a 2-0. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Martin Terrier just before half-time, finishing the first half 0-3. With both teams struggling to produce anything meaningful in the second half though, the game ended 3-0.

For Metz, Boubacar Traore, Sofiane Alakouch, Pape Ndiaga Yade, Warren Tchimbembe and Cheikh Tidiane Sabaly, came on for Vincent Pajot, Lamine Gueye, Opa Nguette, Pape Matar Sarr and Jemerson. Rennes replaced Warmed Omari, Birger Meling, Kamal-Deen Sulemana, Gaetan Laborde and Martin Terrier for Loic Bade, Adrien Truffert, Lovro Majer, Sehrou Guirassy and Baptiste Santamaria.

There were bookings for Vincent Pajot, Pape Ndiaga Yade and Amadou Mbengue from Metz. For Rennes, Warmed Omari saw yellow.

Metz will next travel to RC Lens, while Rennes will face RC Strasburg at home.

