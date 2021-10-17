COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 17 de Octubre de 2021
Narrow win for Troyes, at home to Nice (1-0)

Christophe Galtier's squad were defeated away by Troyes at Stade de l'Aube on Sunday

Por
Newsroom Infobae
17 de Octubre de 2021

Troyes enjoyed a mesmerising home victory against Nice at Stade de l'Aube on Sunday. Troyes were looking to get back their winning ways, following a previous defeat to Nantes. Nice were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Brest and Saint-Étienne. As things stand, Troyes and Nice sit 16th, (9 points) and 3rd, (16 points), in the table respectively, after 10 matches.

It was an impressive opening from Troyes, thanks to an early goal from Mama Balde in the 4th minute to see out the first half 1-0. Both teams struggled to produce anything meaningful in the second half, leaving the final score at 1-0.

For Troyes, Adil Rami, Issa Kabore, Tristan Dingome, Brandon Domingues and Hyun-jun Suk, came on for Oualid El Hajjam, Youssouf Kone, Mama Balde, Renaud Ripart and Yoann Touzghar. Nice brought on Amine Gouiri, Kephren Thuram-Ulien, Alexis Claude-Maurice, Evann Guessand and Morgan Schneiderlin, to replace Hicham Boudaoui, Mario Lemina, Kasper Dolberg, Calvin Stengs and Pablo Rosario.

There were bookings for Romenique Kouame and Giulian Biancone from Troyes, and Alexis Claude-Maurice, for Nice.

Troyes will next play Reims away, with Nice facing Lyon at home.

