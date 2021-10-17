COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 17 de Octubre de 2021
Agencias

Montpellier prevail in a narrow 1-0 home victory against Lens

Franck Haise suffers defeat on the road, at the hands of Montpellier on Sunday

Por
Newsroom Infobae
17 de Octubre de 2021

Montpellier snatched all three points from RC Lens in a 1-0 victory on Sunday, at the Stade de la Mosson. Montpellier arrived with the intention of increasing their league score after a 1-1 draw against RC Strasburg. Lens were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Reims and Olympique de Marseille. As the table looks today, Montpellier and Lens currently occupy 13th and 2nd spots in the table, with 13 points and 18 points respectively after 10 matches.

It was an impressive opening from Montpellier, thanks to Stephy Mavididi giving La Paillade the lead just before half-time Both teams struggled to produce anything meaningful in the second half, leaving the final score at 1-0.

Both teams used all available substitutes. For Montpellier, Mihailo Ristic and Nicholas Gioacchini, came on for Valere Germain and Florent Mollet, Lens brought on Corentin Jean, Wesley Said, Charles Boli and Deiver Machado to replace David Pereira Da Costa, Arnaud Kalimuendo, Christopher Wooh and Jonathan Clauss.

The referee booked Joris Chotard, Maxime Esteve and Jordan Ferri from Montpellier and Jordan Ferri (2 yellow cards) went off with a red card, while Lens' Christopher Wooh, David Pereira Da Costa, Corentin Jean and Wesley Said also received a yellow.

Montpellier will next travel to AS Mónaco, while Lens will face FC Metz at home.

Johan Vásquez anotó gol en su debut con el Génova ante Sassuolo

