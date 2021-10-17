COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 17 de Octubre de 2021
Marseille-Lorient: Victory for Olympique de Marseille, in a 4-1 trashing at the Orange Velodrome

The Merlucciidaes suffer defeat on the road, at the hands of Marseille on Sunday

Newsroom Infobae
17 de Octubre de 2021

Olympique de Marseille ease to victory over FC Lorient 4-1 on Sunday at the Orange Velodrome. Marseille were looking to get back their winning ways, following a previous defeat to Lille. Lorient secured a point against Clermont Foot in their previous match. As it stands, both teams are on 14 points and occupy 7th and 11th places respectively after 10 matches.

Lorient started strongly in the first half, with Armand Lauriente finding the net at the 13 minute mark. However, Marseille secured the points emphatically, with a goal from Boubacar Kamara in the 27th minute, to take a 1-1 lead into half time.

The Phocaeans continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Matteo Guendouzi, 56 minutes in. The momentum was now with Marseille, who then scored again through a goal from Arkadiusz Milik in the 85th minute to establish a 3-1. Marseille then netted once more and increased their advantage thanks to a calamitous own second effort from Matteo Guendouzi just before the final whistle to make it 4-1.

Both coaches made full use of their substitutions. For Marseille, Bamba Dieng, Pape Alassane Gueye and Leonardo Balerdi, came on for Konrad De La Fuente, Pol Lirola and Valentin Rongier, Lorient brought on Quentin Boisgard, Adrian Grbic and Dango Ouattara, to replace Enzo Le Fee, Stephane Diarra and Armand Lauriente.

The referee booked Armand Lauriente for Lorient.

Marseille next face Paris Saint-Germain and Lorient are at home to Bordeaux.

