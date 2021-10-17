COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY VENEZUELA-POLITICS/SAAB-NEGOTIATIONS

Por
REUTERSOCT 17
17 de Octubre de 2021

Facilitators of talks between Venezuela’s government, opposition give newser

Start: 17 Oct 2021 18:08 GMT

End: 17 Oct 2021 18:27 GMT

MEXICO CITY - Norwegian facilitators of suspended talks between Venezuela’s government and the opposition call a news conference amid divisions between both sides.

