COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 16 de Octubre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/UNDOCKING

Por
REUTERSOCT 17
17 de Octubre de 2021

The Soyuz MS-18 undocks from the ISS

Start: 17 Oct 2021 01:01 GMT

End: 17 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT

IN SPACE - The Soyuz MS-18 undocks from the International Space Station.

SCHEDULE:

0114GMT - undocking scheduled

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO

DIGITAL: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO

Source: NASA TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: In space

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Quiénes son los atletas nominados al Premio Nacional del Deporte 2021

Quiénes son los atletas nominados al Premio Nacional del Deporte 2021

Cruz Azul vs Tigres: dónde y cuándo ver uno de los partidos más esperados de la jornada 13

Alberto Lati comenzó a aprender árabe; cuántos idiomas domina el talentoso periodista

“¡Jack, cúbrete los ojos!”: Tom Brady contó que llevó a su hijo de 11 años a una extravagante fiesta con Snoop Dogg

San Luis vs América: cuándo y dónde ver el partido de la jornada 13 en Liga MX

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Cómo Andrés García consiguió hacer que José José y Anel Noreña se enamoraran

Cómo Andrés García consiguió hacer que José José y Anel Noreña se enamoraran

Beto Cuevas rompió el silencio sobre su supuesto romance con Paola Rojas

Pati Chapoy destapó por qué Livia Brito y su novio agredieron a un fotógrafo

Salma Hayek reveló cómo logró que Angelina Jolie participara en el pastelazo de su cumpleaños

Cuál fue la última película de Jorge Negrete

TENDENCIAS

Por qué TikTok puede ser la causa de que las adolescentes estén desarrollando tics, según la investigación de la ciencia

Por qué TikTok puede ser la causa de que las adolescentes estén desarrollando tics, según la investigación de la ciencia

La observación consciente de un hombre frente al embarazo de su mujer, el adelanto del libro “Son Dos”

Las 4 claves del momento más exitoso de la bodega Catena Zapata

¿Pueden las vacunas combatir los síntomas de COVID-19 prolongado?

COVID-19: ¿el dolor de cabeza puede ser el único síntoma?