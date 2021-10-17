ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/UNDOCKING

The Soyuz MS-18 undocks from the ISS
Start: 17 Oct 2021 01:01 GMT
End: 17 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT
IN SPACE - The Soyuz MS-18 undocks from the International Space Station.
SCHEDULE:
0114GMT - undocking scheduled
