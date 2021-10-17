ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/LANDING

Soyuz MS-18 crew returns to Earth

Start: 17 Oct 2021 03:15 GMT

End: 17 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT

IN SPACE / ZHEZKAZGAN, KAZAKHSTAN - Soyuz MS-18 crew returns to Earth and lands in Kazakhstan.

SCHEDULE:

0341GMT - Deorbit burn

0436GMT - Landing scheduled

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO

DIGITAL: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO

Source: NASA TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Kazakhstan

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com