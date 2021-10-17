ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/LANDING

Soyuz MS-18 crew returns to Earth
Start: 17 Oct 2021 03:15 GMT
End: 17 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT
IN SPACE / ZHEZKAZGAN, KAZAKHSTAN - Soyuz MS-18 crew returns to Earth and lands in Kazakhstan.
SCHEDULE:
0341GMT - Deorbit burn
0436GMT - Landing scheduled
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO
DIGITAL: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO
Source: NASA TV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Kazakhstan
Topic: Science / Technology
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com