COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 16 de Octubre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/LANDING

Por
REUTERSOCT 17
17 de Octubre de 2021

Soyuz MS-18 crew returns to Earth

Start: 17 Oct 2021 03:15 GMT

End: 17 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT

IN SPACE / ZHEZKAZGAN, KAZAKHSTAN - Soyuz MS-18 crew returns to Earth and lands in Kazakhstan.

SCHEDULE:

0341GMT - Deorbit burn

0436GMT - Landing scheduled

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO

DIGITAL: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO

Source: NASA TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Kazakhstan

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

César Villaluz contó que Cruz Azul le impidió jugar en Europa: “ya tenía fotos con la nueva playera”

César Villaluz contó que Cruz Azul le impidió jugar en Europa: “ya tenía fotos con la nueva playera”

Las decisiones de César Ramos que volvieron a ser polémicas en el Rayados vs León

Quiénes son los atletas nominados al Premio Nacional del Deporte 2021

Cruz Azul vs Tigres: dónde y cuándo ver uno de los partidos más esperados de la jornada 13

Alberto Lati comenzó a aprender árabe; cuántos idiomas domina el talentoso periodista

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Aracely Arámbula enfureció al ser captada con uno de los hijos que tuvo con Luis Miguel

Aracely Arámbula enfureció al ser captada con uno de los hijos que tuvo con Luis Miguel

Aislinn Derbez se burló de la decoración para Halloween de su papá

Aleida Nuñez denunció que un adulto se hizo pasar por niño para hablar con su hijo

Cómo Andrés García consiguió hacer que José José y Anel Noreña se enamoraran

Beto Cuevas rompió el silencio sobre su supuesto romance con Paola Rojas

TENDENCIAS

Por qué TikTok puede ser la causa de que las adolescentes estén desarrollando tics, según la investigación de la ciencia

Por qué TikTok puede ser la causa de que las adolescentes estén desarrollando tics, según la investigación de la ciencia

La observación consciente de un hombre frente al embarazo de su mujer, el adelanto del libro “Son Dos”

Las 4 claves del momento más exitoso de la bodega Catena Zapata

¿Pueden las vacunas combatir los síntomas de COVID-19 prolongado?

COVID-19: ¿el dolor de cabeza puede ser el único síntoma?