Lille succumb to Clermont Foot with 1-0 defeat at Stade Gabriel Montpied

Clermont Foot's 1-0 win over Lille on Saturday, was hard fought at Stade Gabriel Montpied. Cleermont arrived with the intention of increasing their league score after a 1-1 draw against FC Lorient. Lille were coming from consecutive wins against Olympique de Marseille and RC Strasburg. As it stands, Cleermont and Lille sit 11th, (13 points) and 8th, (14 points), in the league respectively, after 10 matches.

Cleermont started well, with a goal from Vital N'Simba in the 32nd minute, finishing the first half 1-0. Both teams struggled to produce anything meaningful in the second half, leaving the final score at 1-0.

For Cleermont, Jim Allevinah, Pierre-Yves Hamel, Jordan Tell and Jonathan Iglesias, came on for Elbasan Rashani, Mohamed Bayo, Jodel Dossou and Jason Berthomier. Lille brought on Yusuf Yazici, Amadou Mvom Onana, Domagoj Bradaric and Angel Gomes, to replace Renato Sanches, Benjamin Andre, Gabriel Gudmundsson and Jonathan Ikone.

There were bookings for Jordan Tell from Cleermont. For Lille, Renato Sanches and Xeka saw yellow.

Cleermont will play their next fixture away against Nantes, while Lille will face Brest at home.