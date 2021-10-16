COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 16 de Octubre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ --TIME APROX --

Por
REUTERSOCT 16
16 de Octubre de 2021

Head of Maduro’s negotiating team speaks to media ahead of Mexico talks

Start: 16 Oct 2021 22:57 GMT

End: 16 Oct 2021 23:07 GMT

CARACAS, VENEZUELA – Jorge Rodriguez, head of President Maduro’s negotiating team, speaks to media ahead of Mexico talks with the opposition.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Venezuela

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ SPANISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

