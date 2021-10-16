ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
REUTERSOCT 16
16 de Octubre de 2021

President Biden and first lady Jill honor fallen heroes

Start: 16 Oct 2021 16:00 GMT

End: 16 Oct 2021 17:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden honor fallen heroes at the 40th Annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA.

DIGITAL: NO USE USA.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

